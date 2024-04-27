Reno Drops Third Straight to Sugar Land in 8-3 Loss
April 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (12-13) suffered their third consecutive loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-8), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in an 8-3 defeat on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.
Kolten Wong emerged as a lone bright spot on offense, securing two hits and driving in two runs in the contest.
Reno will look to get back into the win column in Sunday's matchup against Sugar Land with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. P.T.
Aces Notables Kolten Wong: 2-for-3, 2 RBI
