Reno Drops Third Straight to Sugar Land in 8-3 Loss

April 27, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (12-13) suffered their third consecutive loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (18-8), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in an 8-3 defeat on Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Kolten Wong emerged as a lone bright spot on offense, securing two hits and driving in two runs in the contest.

Reno will look to get back into the win column in Sunday's matchup against Sugar Land with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. P.T.

Aces Notables Kolten Wong: 2-for-3, 2 RBI

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.