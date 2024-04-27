Aviators Host Intrastate Rival, Reno Aces, in Seven-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, April 30 - May 5 at Las Vegas Ballpark

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-Affiliate of the 2023 National League Champions Arizona Diamondbacks, in the opener of the seven-game series on Tuesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The third homestand will consist of seven games from Tuesday-Sunday, April 30 - May 5. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the Wednesday, May 1 double-header at 5:05 p.m. (seven-inning games) and matinee contest on Sunday, May 5 at 12:05 p.m. The double-header is part of the postponement from Saturday, March 30 game due to inclement weather (opening weekend).

The homestand opener on Tuesday, April 30 will be broadcast on The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2 and on Cox cable channel 125.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a six-game road in Northern California against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The series will conclude on Sunday, April 28.

The 2024 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, July 1 vs. Oklahoma City) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

The Aviators are in their 41st season (42nd calendar season) in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (120 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, April 30: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, May 1 (double-header): Bark on the Berm

Thursday, May 2: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, May 3: **Aviators Heather Performance Cap Night, presented by America First Credit Union

Saturday, May 4: May The Fourth Be With You - STAR WARS NIGHT

*first 2,000 fans through the gates

2024 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 14 dates, Las Vegas total is 90,309 (leads PCL) for an average of 6,451 with one sellout. The season-high crowd was 9,742 (sellout) vs. Reno on opening night (March 29). The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,194,891. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 40 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over five seasons (2019, 2021-24) is 2,193,880 which includes 82 sellouts.

2024 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (May 5, May 19, June 2, June 16, September 22) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (June 30, July 21, August 4, August 18, September 8) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com. The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $38.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $30.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $26.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $19.00 + Fees

4Topps Corner: $55.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $55.00 + Fees

Berm/Social: $14.00 + Fees

Club Seats: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY TRAVEL NEVADA: In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Travel Nevada, and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada...Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2024 campaign marks the 15th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4, Reno retains trophy)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-6)

2019: Las Vegas Aviators (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Reno Aces (Reno won series 15-games-to-10)

2022: Reno Aces (Reno won series 22-games-to-8)

2023: Reno Aces (Reno won series, 15-games-to-9, Reno retains trophy)

2024: Reno Aces lead the series, 2-games-to-0

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™): Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™): The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for six seasons (2017-19, 2021-23). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on a Texas six-game road trip to face the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the 2023 World Series Champions Texas Rangers. The series will run from Tuesday-Sunday, May 7-12.

Aviators on Radio in 2024: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 24th season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 37th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 12-time recipient (13 overall and 7 seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021, 2023), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2023, Langer completed his 12th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Is in his fifth season with the Aviators, and his fourth in the broadcast booth. He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. In 2017, he spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host. He also broadcast selected UNLV Runnin' Rebel basketball, UNLV football and UNLV baseball games on SSSEN.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com and Bally Live.

2024 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

