Chiefs Lose Seesaw Affair with Quad Cities in 10 Innings

Davenport, IA - The Chiefs struggled to find the strike zone on the mound Saturday in a 9-8 loss to Quad Cities in 10 innings at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits loaded the bases with two down in the bottom of the 10th. Andrew Marrero's first offering to Kale Emshoff went to the backstop allowing the winning run to score.

There were 23 combined walks issued in the game, 13 from Quad Cities and 10 from Peoria.

The game started with a walk to Nathan Church issued by River Bandits starter Steven Zobac. R.J. Yeager followed with a double to put two in scoring position. A pair of ground outs from Jimmy Crooks and Ramon Mendoza plated two runs to make it 2-0 in the first.

Inohan Paniagua struggled on the mound for Peoria. In the bottom of the second, Shervyen Newton led off with a solo home run to make it 2-1. After an Emshoff double, a SAC bunt and a SAC fly plated the tying run, knotting the contest at two.

Walks hindered Paniagua in the bottom of the third. He walked the bases loaded which set up a SAC fly from Newton to push Quad Cities ahead 3-2.

Peoria responded by tying the game at three in the fourth on an RBI groundout from Brody Moore.

The Chiefs then went ahead in the fifth on a solo home run from Darlin Moquete which made it 4-3. Moquete entered in place of Nathan Church who exited the game in the bottom of the fourth.

But the River Bandits put up their big number of the night in the bottom of the fifth. After getting a flyout, Paniagua issued two walks and was then removed for Gustavo Rodriguez. Rodriguez walked Juan Carlos Negret to load the bases. Newton doubled in two to give Quad Cities a 5-4 lead. After a wild pitch made it 6-4, Herard Gonzalez singled in a run making it 7-4.

Paniagua issued a career-high six walks over 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on three hits while fanning four.

Zobac got through five innings, allowing four runs on five hits, walking three and punching out four.

The Chiefs got to within one in the sixth against reliever Marcus Olivarez on a Chris Rotondo singled in two to make it a 7-6 ballgame.

Quad Cities added a run in the bottom of the seventh. After a walk to Newton, Emshoff tripled him home making it 8-6.

The score held until the top of the ninth when reliever Wander Arias loaded the bases all on walks. He walked Alex Iadisernia which made it an 8-7 game. Cooper McKeehan relieved Arias and allowed a SAC fly to Rotondo to tie the game at eight.

Rotondo went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Iadisernia went 2-for-3 and reached base four times.

McKeehan got the win, pitching a scoreless top of the 10th in which he got Luis Rodriguez to pop up a bunt attempt which resulted in a double play. Marrero took the loss, his eighth of the year.

Peoria falls to 67-58 and 34-25 in the second. The Chiefs magic number remains at four. Quad Cities improves to 54-71 and 22-37 in the latter half.

The final game of the series is set for Sunday at 6:30.

