TinCaps Take Saturday Duel Against Cubs 6-2

Fort Wayne, IN - Since the South Bend Cubs won the series opener against the Fort Wayne TinCaps back on Tuesday, the TinCaps have won the next four games this week, most recently on Saturday night by a final of 6-2. The TinCaps scored three key runs in the bottom of the 7th inning, and stayed in playoff contention in the East Division.

It was the second straight night where 6-2 was the final score, and the Cubs did lead for a good portion of the game. Luis Devers took the ball for South Bend, and after an early 1st inning run by Fort Wayne, Devers dominated through his start.

The Cubs right-hander went just 0.2 innings in his last start against Cedar Rapids, and he kept up a nice rally back trend when he has struggled this year. In June, Devers also was unable to get out of the 1st inning, he rallied back in his next start with four no-hit innings. Tonight was along the same wavelength.

Devers cruised through five innings, and struck out seven batters with only two runs allowed. As the Cubs trailed going to the 4th inning 1-0, a lead-off walk from Kevin Alcántara put the tying run on base.

Alcántara continued his on-base streak to 10 straight games. Three batters later, Felix Stevens crushed a 425 foot home run off the apartment building beyond the left field wall at Parkview Field 114 miles-per-hour off the bat with the exit velocity. The homer came against the starter Austin Krob.

Besides the homer, Krob was locked in and struck out a career high 11 batters. Still, he left the game in line for the loss. That was short lived, however, because Fort Wayne quickly tied the game in the bottom of the 5th inning on a sacrifice fly.

As we sat 2-2, Yovanny Cabrera worked a scoreless bottom of the 6th inning out of the South Bend bullpen. In the 7th, he rapidly recorded two outs, but on a line drive hit to left field, an error was made, and the inning continued. That was followed by a walk and a base hit, and then a two-run single from Tyler Robertson to give Fort Wayne the lead.

By the end of the 7th, the TinCaps led it 5-2. They added an insurance run in the 8th, and then closed out the win in the 9th.

West Michigan lost in 11 innings to Lansing, so the TinCaps are going to be just a half-game back of first place heading into the series finale at Parkview Field on Sunday. It's a unique Sunday start of 6:05 PM in Downtown Fort Wayne. Right-hander Michael Arias will get the ball on the mound for the Cubs.

