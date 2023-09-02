Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023lGame # 59 (125)

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (29-29, 62-62) at Great Lakes Loons (28-30, 73-50)

RH Ryan Cardona (2-2, 3.10 w/Daytona) vs. LH Maddux Bruns (0-6, 4.87)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Season Series: Dayton 11, Great Lakes 11 (at Dow Diamond: Dayton 7, Great Lakes 3).

Last Game: Friday: Great Lakes 6, Dayton 1. Four Loons pitchers combined to scatter seven hits while Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a two-run home run to lead the Great Lakes offense. The Dragons only run came on a solo home run by Edwin Arroyo in the sixth inning.

Current Series (August 29-Sept. 3 at Great Lakes): Dayton is 2-2 in the series.

Dayton team statistics in the series: .224 batting average; 2.5 runs/game; 8 home runs; 1 stolen base; 5.56 ERA; 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are in fourth place, four and one-half games behind first place West Michigan in the East Division with eight games to play. To reach the playoffs, the Dragons must win the division title in the second half.

If the Dragons can go 5-3 or better over their final eight games, they will finish the year with a winning record for the third straight year. The Dragons have had a winning record in three consecutive years once in team history (2000-02, their first three years).

The Dragons have hit eight home runs in the first four games of the series. With two games still to play in the set, they have surpassed their total for any series since they hit nine at Great Lakes July 25-30. They have not reached 10 homers in a series in 2023. However, despite hitting eight home runs in the series, they have been limited to 10 total runs (all coming on home runs).

The Dragons are on pace to break the club record for highest fielding percentage in a season. They are currently at .978. The club record is .976, in 2022, when they had 107 errors in 128 games. They have 97 errors in 124 games in 2023.

The Dragons finished the month of August with a record of 12-15. Their top hitters in August were Mat Nelson (.312, 6 HR, .945 OPS) and Jack Rogers (.292, 5 HR, 18 RBI, .879 OPS). Their top pitchers were Zach Maxwell (1.93 ERA, 7 G, 14 IP), Chase Petty (2.30 ERA, 4 GS, 15.2 IP), and Brooks Crawford (2.45 ERA, 9 G, 18.1 IP).

Player Notes

Austin Hendrick now ranks tied for second on the Dragons career home run list with 28. The club record is 30 by Chris Williamson, who played for the Dragons in 2000-02. Williamson's top season was 2002 when he hit 22. Hendrick has 14 home runs for the Dragons in 2023 after hitting 14 in 2022. Hendrick is tied with Randy Ruiz and Samone Peters with 28. No player who had played for the Dragons after 2002 had hit more than 26 in his Dragons career prior to Hendrick.

Ruben Ibarra over his last 16 games is batting .305 with four home runs, three doubles, and 12 runs batted in.

Justice Thompson over his last five games is batting .412 (7 for 17).

Zach Maxwell over his last five games: 9.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 16 SO.

Brooks Crawford over his last 12 G (since July 21): 3-0, 1.75 ERA, 2 saves, 25.2 IP, .182 opponent's average.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, Sept. 3 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Carson Rudd (4-7, 5.14) at Great Lakes RH Hyun-il Choi (4-3, 2.98)

