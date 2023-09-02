Aaron Ashby on Rehabilitation Assignment with Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Aaron Ashby begins a rehabilitation assignment with a start for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers against the Beloit Sky Carp tonight at ABC Supply Stadium. If all goes well, Ashby is tentatively scheduled to pitch for Wisconsin when the Rattlers host the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Wednesday, September 6 and Sunday, September 10. Both games are scheduled to start at 12:10pm.

Ashby missed Spring Training and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder on April 7. He was in Milwaukee on August 22 and spoke with Adam McCalvy about getting back on the mound for the Brewers in 2023, "I would love to [pitch this season]. That's why we're here. That's why we're working ... to nail these last couple things down. I think we're really close."

The mound at Neuroscience Group Field will be familiar to Ashby. He pitched for the Timber Rattlers and was 1-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 37-1/3 innings pitched over seven starts at the end of the 2018 season during his first professional season after being selected by the Brewers in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Crowder Junior College. Ashby returned to the Timber Rattlers at the start of the 2019 season to go 3-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 61 innings in eleven games - ten starts - before earning a promotion in the system.

Wednesday features a Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Reversible Bucket Hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health. Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

Sunday is the regular season finale for the Timber Rattlers and the final Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5, The Fan. Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend the game to receive a Team Poster giveaway from Blue Print Service Company. There is also an early start time for Catch on the Field presented by Bug Tussel at 11:00am. During the game, Wisconsin players and coaches put on their Brewers Sunday jerseys and hats for the final time as part of Brewers Sunday with 107.5, The Fan. These jerseys will be up for bid in auctions at this link starting Thursday, September 7. Half of the jerseys are available in an auction that ends on Sunday, September 17 at 6:30pm CDT with the other half of the jerseys in an auction that ends on September 17 at 7:00pm CDT. Players will be available for one last autograph session after the game.

Tickets remain for all games of the last homestand of the season at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Tickets are available at the Ticket Office during regular business hours in person or over the phone at (920) 733-4152 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Online purchase through the team's website is also an option.

