Chiefs Add Home Pre-Season Game against Portland at EWU

August 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have added a home exhibition game to their pre-season slate, set to take place at Eastern Washington University on Thursday, September 12. The Chiefs will face the Portland Winterhawks with puck drop at 5:00 p.m.

EWU students will be able to attend the game for free with a valid student ID. Tickets are available for purchase by phone (509-535-PUCK), in-person at the Spokane Chiefs Box Office or online here. Tickets are general admission and will cost $10 each (all ages).

Spokane will now play five pre-season games - two in Everett (September 6-7) and two more in Tri-City after the game at EWU (September 13-14). The Chiefs and Winterhawks will now face each other twice in the pre-season, with the first match-up coming Saturday, September 7 at the Everett tournament.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.