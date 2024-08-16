Portland Adds Preseason Tilt with Spokane on September 12

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks today announced it has added an additional preseason game against the Spokane Chiefs on Thursday, September 12. The exhibition contest will take place at Eastern Washington University and puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets to the September 12 game can be purchased through the Spokane Chiefs website here.

The Winterhawks will now play five preseason match-ups as follows:

Saturday, September 7 vs. Spokane (in Everett, Wash.) - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 8 vs. Seattle (in Everett, Wash.) - 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 12 vs. Spokane (in Cheney, Wash.) - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, September 13 vs. Tri-City (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 14 vs. Wenatchee (in Kennewick, Wash.) - 2:00 p.m.

