Štěbeták, Chaloupka Sign WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Portland

August 16, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club today announced CHL Import Draft selections Ondřej Štěbeták and Marek Chaloupka have signed WHL Scholarship & Development Agreements for the 2024-25 season.

Štěbeták, 17, was selected by the Winterhawks with the 57th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-2, 176-pound goaltender completed another strong campaign in net with Czechia's HC Dukla Jihlava U17 program. He amassed 13 wins and boasted a 3.20 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. His strong play at the under-17 level also earned him a three-game stint playing in the under-20 league and skating with Czechia at the international stage.

Štěbeták recently captured a silver medal with Team Czechia at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and he ranked second among goaltenders who made multiple appearances with a sparkling .947 save percentage and 1.27 goals-against average. The newest Winterhawk was twice named Czechia's Player of the Game at the tournament.

Chaloupka, 18, joins the Winterhawks after spending the 2023-24 season in Czechia with HC Vítkovice U20 program. The 6-foot, 187-pound skater led all team defensemen with 34 points in 51 games and his 31 assists were the third most in the league for his position.

Chaloupka also has success at the international stage, playing for Czechia at the under-16, under-17, and under-18 levels of competition. The Ostrava, Czechia native recently competed for his country at the 2024 Five Nations Tournament. Chaloupka was originally selected by Portland in the second round (#117 overall) of this summer's CHL Import Draft.

Both Štěbeták and Chaloupka are expected to report to Portland in time for this month's Neely Cup Training Camp.

