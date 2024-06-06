Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 6, 2024

June 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky YouTube Video







After trailing in the first half, the Sky fought back and secured a 79-71 WIN over the Mystics.

