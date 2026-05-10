Chicago Sky vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 9, 2026
Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The Chicago Sky defeat the Fire, 98-83, in Portland's regular-season return!
Kamilla Cardoso: 22 PTS | 14 REB Skylar Diggins: 21 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST Rickea Jackson: 19 PTS | 7 REB Jacy Sheldon: 13 PTS | 4 AST | 3 BLK
WNBA Tip-Off 2026 presented by CarMax
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026
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- Wings Topple Indiana in Season Opener - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Suffer Close Defeat in Season Opener - Indiana Fever
- Fever Refuse to Hang Heads After Loss to Wings - Indiana Fever
- The Champions Collective Unveils the Las Vegas Aces' 2025 WNBA Championship Ring - Las Vegas Aces
- Old National Bank, WNBA's Indiana Fever Announce Fever Logo-Branded Bank Cards and Checks - Indiana Fever
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