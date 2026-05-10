Chicago Sky vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 9, 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The Chicago Sky defeat the Fire, 98-83, in Portland's regular-season return!

Kamilla Cardoso: 22 PTS | 14 REB Skylar Diggins: 21 PTS | 11 REB | 7 AST Rickea Jackson: 19 PTS | 7 REB Jacy Sheldon: 13 PTS | 4 AST | 3 BLK

WNBA Tip-Off 2026 presented by CarMax

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.