Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2025

May 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Lynx secure a 92-87 victory over the Sky at home in their rematch, closing out preseason 1-1

Napheesa Collier went OFF for 26 PTS (8-13 FGM | 2-3 3PM) and 5 REB!

