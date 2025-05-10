Chicago Sky vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2025
May 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Lynx secure a 92-87 victory over the Sky at home in their rematch, closing out preseason 1-1
Napheesa Collier went OFF for 26 PTS (8-13 FGM | 2-3 3PM) and 5 REB!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2025
- Dallas Earns 119-52 Win Over Toyota - Dallas Wings
- Sky Conclude Three-Game Preseason Slate at 2-1 - Chicago Sky
- Game Recap, Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Close out Preseason with 81-76 Victory at Atlanta Dream - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Conclude Three-Game Preseason Slate at 2-1
- Chicago Sky Waive Arella Guirantes, Tilly Boler, Sammie Puisis
- Sky Finalize 2025 Coaching Staff with Hire of Aaron Johnson
- Chicago Sky Sign Jessika Carter to Training Camp Contract
- Chicago Sky Sign Sammie Puisis, Tilly Boler to Training Camp Contracts