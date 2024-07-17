Sports stats



Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 16, 2024

July 17, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video


Chennedy Carter leads the Chicago Sky to a BIG TIME road win against the Aces with her 34-point performance | FINAL SCORE: 93-85

#WelcometotheWThe 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/WNBA?sub_confirmation=1 Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WNBA Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wnba For news, stories, and more: https://www.wnba.com/

Get WNBA League Pass: https://leaguepass.wnba.com/packages

Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central