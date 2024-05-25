Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2024
May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky YouTube Video
The Connecticut Sun move to 5-0 on the season in a hard fought battle against the Chicago Sky where they escape with an 86-82 come behind victory.
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Chicago Sky Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 25, 2024
- Sun Battle Back, Defeat Sky, 86-82 - Connecticut Sun
- Aces Get Back To Winning Ways With 99-80 Win Over Fever - Las Vegas Aces
- Fever Fall 99-80 at Aces to End West Coast Trip - Indiana Fever
- Sky Fall to Sun 86-82 in Home Opener, Mabrey Records Season-High 23 Points - Chicago Sky
- Lynx Pulls away after Withstanding New York Rally - Minnesota Lynx
- Fever Meet Aces in Las Vegas for First Time this Season - Indiana Fever
- Liberty Rally Ends up Short - New York Liberty
- Fever Overcome Halftime Deficit for First Win of 2024 Regular Season - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Fall to Sun 86-82 in Home Opener, Mabrey Records Season-High 23 Points
- Sky Finish Road Trip at 2-1, Hand Liberty First Loss of Season in 90-81 Win
- Chicago Sky Unveil 2024 Theme Nights and Promotional Giveaways
- Teresa Weatherspoon Earns First Career WNBA Head Coaching Victory in 83-74 Win Over Dallas
- Five Players Make Sky Debuts as Chicago Falls 79-87 in Opener to Dallas