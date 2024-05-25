Chicago Sky vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 25, 2024

May 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Connecticut Sun move to 5-0 on the season in a hard fought battle against the Chicago Sky where they escape with an 86-82 come behind victory.

