Chicago Dogs to Play All 2020 Home Games at Impact Field Beginning July 7

Rosemont, Ill. - Baseball is returning to Impact Field. The Chicago Dogs will play all 2020 home games at their award-winning ballpark in Rosemont.

The Dogs were originally slated to play home games at Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen. However, the State of Illinois' Phase 4 COVID-19 Guidelines allow outdoor spectator sports to resume at limited capacity, thus opening Impact Field for the 2020 season.

The team will start the season next Friday, July 3 with a road series in Milwaukee. Then, Impact Field's gates will open on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:05 p.m. for a three-game homestand with the Milkmen. The Dogs will play 30 home games in Rosemont this season, which will end September 10.

"We're thrilled to be playing baseball, and especially in front of our fans at Impact Field," Chicago Dogs Owner Shawn Hunter said. "This positive news will help all of us kick off the summer celebration."

On June 12, the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball announced it would return with a 60-game season featuring six of the league's teams, hosting games in cities where local guidelines allow for fans.

For ticket information, fans can call the Chicago Dogs at 847-636-5450. The team will keep fans updated through their website, thechicagodogs.com, and their various social media platforms, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, @TheChicagoDogs.

The Dogs have an extensive COVID-19 readiness plan in place for Impact Field that is being regularly updated in accordance with CDC and state guidelines. Our goal is to provide a safe, healthy and fun experience for everyone.

