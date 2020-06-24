Classic Baseball Movie Ferris Bueller's Day off and Fireworks on Tap for CHS Field July 3

June 24, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - Though no baseball will be played at CHS Field this Independence Day weekend the St. Paul Saints still plan on opening the gates to the ballpark with the first in their series of "Friday Night Films & Fireworks" events. On July 3, the Saints will air a baseball movie, the pop culture staple Ferris Bueller's Day Off (if Die Hard is a Christmas movie then Ferris Bueller's Day Off can be a baseball movie) followed by a red, white, and blue celebration of fireworks to light up the sky in Lowertown, Saint Paul.

On Friday, July 3 the gates at CHS Field open at 7:00 p.m. with the movie, shown on the giant videoboard in left-center field, starting at 8:00 p.m. Following the film is a fireworks extravaganza celebrating the birthday of the USA.

Tickets for the evening are $15 and the ballpark will utilize four distinct and socially distanced areas for fans. Area A and Area B will be located on the field in right and left field, respectively. These areas will be separated into 10' X 10' spaces for groups of four. Groups may reserve multiple areas on the field, but must pay for a minimum of four per space. Area A and B will each have a maximum capacity of 250 people. Area C is located in the seating bowl of the ballpark and is general admission seating with a maximum capacity of 250 people. There is no minimum or maximum purchase for this area. Finally, Area D is the outdoor seating in the Securian Financial Club with a maximum capacity of 125. Tickets for this area is $50 and comes with a pre-packaged meal and all you can drink soda, water, select beers and wine. Groups will be able to sit together in Areas C and D with social distancing between familial groups.

"We're excited to safely welcome fans to CHS Field to kick off the Fourth of July Weekend," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "From Nopening Day, to the Pop-Up Café, to our youth baseball camps, our goal this summer is to keep this beautiful ballpark active and engaged with our community prior to our team's return to playing home games at CHS Field. Over the last few years we've hosted memorable Fourth of July events and we wanted to continue that tradition."

Tickets for the movie and fireworks show can be purchased either at saintsbaseball.com, over the phone by calling 651-644-3517, or by visiting the Saints box office Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets can either be printed at home or sent to a mobile device, but the Saints will not hold tickets at Will Call. Those that purchase tickets at the Saints box office will receive them via email.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.