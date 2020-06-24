Sweet Home, Chicago: Chicago Dogs Returning to Impact Field for 2020 Season

June 24, 2020 - American Association (AA) News Release





MOORHEAD, MN - The Chicago Dogs, members of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, will be allowed to play home games at Impact Field, their home ballpark in Rosemont, IL, the club announced today.

The Dogs were originally slated to play home games at Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen. However, the State of Illinois' Phase 4 COVID-19 Guidelines allow outdoor spectator sports to resume at limited capacity, which allowed the Dogs to shift the home schedule back to Impact Field.

The team will start the season next Friday, July 3 with a road series in Milwaukee. Impact Field's gates will open on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:05 p.m. for a three-game homestand with the Milkmen. The Dogs will play 30 home games in Rosemont this season, which will end September 10.

"We're thrilled to be playing baseball, and especially in front of our fans at Impact Field," Chicago Dogs Owner Shawn Hunter said. "This positive news will help all of us kick off the summer celebration."

On June 12, the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball announced it would return with a 60-game season featuring six of the league's teams, hosting games in cities where local guidelines allow for fans.

The Dogs have an extensive COVID-19 readiness plan in place for Impact Field that is being regularly updated in accordance with CDC and state guidelines.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.