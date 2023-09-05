Checkers Unveil Queen City Outdoor Classic Jerseys

The Charlotte Checkers today unveiled their jerseys for the Queen City Outdoor Classic, presented by Pepsi, which will take place against the Rochester Americans at Truist Field in uptown Charlotte on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The specialty jerseys, which will only be worn for this event, are a hybrid of those worn by the team during the 1950s and 1970s. They feature a red and white color scheme with a baseball-inspired "Checkers" wordmark across the front and the event logo on the shoulders. Graphics and video of the jersey design can be viewed and downloaded at this link.

Replica jerseys will be available closer to the event date but can be preordered now at charlottecheckers.com. Jerseys worn by players during the game itself will be available via auction during the event.

The Checkers and Charlotte Knights also announced today that tickets for the Queen City Outdoor Classic will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Oct. 16. More information can be found on the event's official webpage and at charlottecheckers.com. Season ticket holders for both the Checkers and Knights will receive priority access.

The event will mark the first time the Checkers have participated in an outdoor game as well as the first professional outdoor hockey game in the City of Charlotte. To date, there have been 11 outdoor games in American Hockey League history, including two at minor-league baseball stadiums (Rochester vs. Lake Erie at Rochester's Frontier Field in 2013 and Stockton vs. Bakersfield at Sacramento's Raley Field in 2015).

