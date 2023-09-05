Belleville Sens Launch 2023-24 Children's Programming, Including New Belly's Kids Club

September 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - With the 2023-24 American Hockey League season right around the corner, the Belleville Senators are today announcing details about three exciting children's programs for the upcoming campaign.

The Senators are launching Belly's Kids Club and are announcing the return of Belly's Birthday Club and the extremely popular Sens in School program.

"We are thrilled to be able to announce the details of our programming that is geared towards our youngest fans," Manager of Business Operations, Ben Cochrane said. "After such a successful year for our Sens in School initiative and Belly's Birthday Club we wanted to find ways to keep growing that fanbase of the future. Along with the new Belly's Book Club we are also excited about the beginning of the Belleville Senators Kids Club where they can be a part of something they know is just for them."

Belly's Kids Club is a two-tiered program aimed at giving the youngest Belleville Sens fans some exciting and exclusive rewards and opportunities. The free membership includes a special greeting from Belly, membership card with lanyard, concession coupons, a special, kids only "check-in to win contest" and more. The paid membership (which costs $25 plus HST for the season) includes all the benefits of the free membership, plus a mini stick and ball set, a kid's club ball cap, access to a special Belly's Kids Club event and more. Details on Belly's Kid's Club can be found byclicking here.

Belly's Birthday Club presented by Sugar Mama's Bake Shoppe returns to help Sens fans celebrate their birthday in style at CAA Arena. Birthday packages include invitations, loot bags, an in-seat visit from Belly, cupcakes, and a voucher for popcorn, with tickets starting at $32.50 per child. Anyone who places a Belly's Birthday Club deposit in the month of September, for any game this season, will receive a special ticket rate of $27.50. More information on Belly's Birthday Club and a link to sign up, can be found byclicking here.

Finally, following an award-winning season in 2022-23, the Sens in School program is back for another campaign. Senators players and staff will visit local schools to read to and interact with students, teaching them the importance of education and personal development. There are 26 slots available for school visits this season and you can book yours.

"All these programs are a crucial part of our ongoing commitment to connecting with the communities around us but also help to specifically grow the next generation of Belleville Senators fans," Cochrane said. "The pure joy and excitement that we see on each of their faces whether they come to see us at a Belleville Senators game or we are visiting them out in the community is exactly the reason why we work to build these programs."

Tickets for Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale onlinevia Ticketmaster, by visitingthe Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2024, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasingseason seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

Further information on the Belleville Sens promotional schedule, special events and more, are set to be released in the coming weeks. The full 2023-24 Belleville Senators regular season schedule can be found.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.