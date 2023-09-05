Bridgeport Islanders Sign Forward Tanner Fritz

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed forward Tanner Fritz.

Fritz, 32, played parts of six seasons with Bridgeport from 2016-22 and recorded 135 points (46g, 89a) in 198 games. He ranks 12th on the team's all-time scoring list and is tied for sixth in assists. Fritz scored a career-high 19 goals with Bridgeport in 2016-17 and collected 38 points (10g, 28a) in just 35 games the following season, earning a selection to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Grande Prairie, Alberta, Fritz also recorded eight points (3g, 5a) in 42 NHL games with the New York Islanders. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 2, 2018 against Boston and scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 17, 2018 against Minnesota.

Fritz spent each of the last two seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL), setting professional career highs in points (43) and assists (33) in 2022-23. He recorded 79 points (23g, 56a) in 129 regular-season games with Hartford and added 10 points (1g, 9a) in nine Calder Cup Playoff contests as an alternate captain last season.

Prior to turning pro, the 5'11, 195-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey at Ohio State University, totaling 110 points (36g, 74a) in 142 games. He captained the Buckeyes as a senior in 2014-15.

