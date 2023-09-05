Anaheim Ducks Sign Tristan Luneau to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Tristan Luneau to a three-year entry-level contract.

Luneau, 19 (1/12/2004), was named the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 (Emile-Bouchard Trophy), after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. He led QMJHL blueliners in points and assists, ranked second in goals and fourth in plus/minus, and was the only defenseman in the league to pace his club in points last season.

The 6-2, 191-pound defenseman's 83 points were the most by a QMJHL defenseman since 2013-14 and he became one of eight league blueliners to score 20 goals in a single season the last 10 years. He was also named a QMJHL First Team All-Star and Canadian Hockey League Second Team All-Star.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau also recorded 2-15=17 points with a +9 rating in 13 QMJHL Playoff games in 2023. He co-led all QMJHL defensemen in points and assists, collecting a point in 10 of 13 postseason games.

The Victoriaville, Quebec native has collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games with Gatineau from 2020-23. In 2021-22, he led Gatineau defensemen in points and assists, while ranking second in goals with 12-31=43 points in 63 games. The 2020 QMJHL first overall pick, he earned QMJHL Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year and QMJHL All-Rookie Team honors after finishing second among first-year defensemen with 4-14=18 points in 31 games in 2020-21.

