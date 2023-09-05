Wolf Pack to Host Two Preseason Games at Trinity College

September 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will begin the 2023-24 AHL campaign with a pair of preseason contests on the campus of Trinity College. The Wolf Pack will host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday, October 4th, at 7:00 p.m. and the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, October 7th, at 1:00 p.m.

The games will take place at the Koeppel Community Sports Center, which is located on Trinity's campus at 175 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT.

Both games are open to the public, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. on October 4th and 12:15 p.m. on October 7th. While both games are free of charge, all fans attending these preseason contests are encouraged to make a $5 charitable donation when entering the arena. This charitable donation is cash only.

The charitable donations from both games will benefit the J4cob Roger Poulin Foundation. The Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child has a team they belong to, where they are accepted and wanted because everyone should get to play. For more information on the Foundation, fans can visit jrpf.com.

Prior to the game on October 7th, the Wolf Pack will be hosting a pregame tailgate outside of the Koeppel Community Sports Center. The tailgate starts at 11:30 a.m. and will feature games, entertainment, a special guest, and more. More information will be released at a later date.

The Wolf Pack will host their 2023-24 home opener at the XL Center on Friday, October 20th when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Click here to view the full 2023-24 Wolf Pack regular season schedule.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, and flex plans for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

Single-game tickets will go on sale on a to-be-announced date later this summer.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.