Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights
April 5, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Mason Turnbridge and Omar Hernández traded goals from the penalty spot before substitutes Sebastian Vivas and Matthew Bentley scored to see the match finish level at 2-2 between South Georgia Tormenta FC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at CHI Memorial Stadium.
