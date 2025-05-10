Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and the Richmond Kickers played to a scoreless 0-0 draw in rainy conditions at CHI Memorial Stadium, registering only the second draw between the two sides in 19 meetings overall.
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 10, 2025
- Tormenta Falls to Spokane Velocity at Home - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Velocity FC, Tormenta FC, and Mother Nature Combine for a 1-0 Velocity FC Victory - Spokane Velocity FC
- Marou Scores Second Half Hat Trick, Jacks Beat Westchester SC 3-2 - Charlotte Independence
- Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Union Omaha
- Publix Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - South Georgia Tormenta FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Stories
- From the Fight to the Finish: Chattanooga's Cup Journey Spurs Home Momentum
- Legion Earns Cup Victory as Red Wolves Battle to the End
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Welcome Dynamic Left-Sided Player Yanis Lelin
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Secure First League Win of the Season with 1-0 Victory over Greenville
- Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Triumphs over Las Vegas Lights FC in U.S. Open Cup Thriller