Chattanooga Red Wolves SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

May 10, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and the Richmond Kickers played to a scoreless 0-0 draw in rainy conditions at CHI Memorial Stadium, registering only the second draw between the two sides in 19 meetings overall.







