Chasers, USL Omaha Announce Addition of Ryan Querry as Chief Revenue Officer

September 5, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers and USL Omaha have announced the addition of Ryan Querry as Chief Revenue Officer. Querry, a graduate of nearby Papillion-La Vista High School, boasts more than 15 years of experience in sales execution and management.

"Driving overall sales for both of our professional sports organizations is critical to our continued growth and community engagement,' said Omaha Storm Chasers and USL Omaha President Martie Cordaro. "We are excited to add someone of Ryan's caliber, as his talents and track-record match our current and future goals. Having graduated from Papillion-La Vista High School and knowing the metro area is a welcomed bonus as well."

Querry returns to Omaha from South Dakota, where he served as Founder and President of Great Plains Sponsorships, a naming rights and sponsorship consulting firm. He worked on a wide array of projects, primarily focused on the sports and entertainment industry, with clientele ranging from municipalities, to state-of-the-art fitness centers, indoor aquatic facilities and historic landmarks, in addition to many other organizations in the sports and entertainment industry.

Before founding Great Plains Sponsorships, Querry worked for Legends Global Sales, a sales, planning and hospitality firm specializing in sports, entertainment and attractions. His career at Legends began with the San Francisco 49ers, serving as part of an elite sales team that generated one billion dollars in revenue through SBL and suite sales for the team's new Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. From there he was promoted and relocated to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, executing over $17 million in sales for the city of Sioux Falls while also securing over a dozen long-term sponsors.

Following his two-plus years in South Dakota, Querry and his family relocated to Dallas, Texas, where he began the role of National Sales Manager for Legends, overseeing numerous projects including the securing of the naming rights for the Sioux Falls-based Midco Aquatic Center in what is still believed to be the largest naming rights deal ever secured for an aquatic facility. He also oversaw sales for the 74th and 75th Sturgis Motorcycle Rallies, quadrupling their annual revenue from year to year, in addition to consulting with the NHL's Ottawa Senators.

Before Legends, Querry served as a Senior Sales Executive at Applied Underwriters, an Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway insurance company, where he led the company in sales, exceeding revenues of $27 million.

Querry has sat on the board of the Susan G. Komen and other foundations, in addition to volunteering time with those organization such as the YMCA, and belongs to various Chambers of Commerce throughout the Midwest, the C-Suite Network/Hero Club, and is an active supporter of charitable organizations dedicated to fighting cancer, as well as childhood hunger.

A 1999 graduate of Papillion-LaVista High School, went on to play soccer collegiately at York College before transferring to Bellevue University, completing his degree in Communications and Business. A native of both Omaha and Louisville, Kentucky, Querry and his wife Jennifer, a school teacher, have two kids, Harper (6) and Nash (4).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.