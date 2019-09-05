Round Rock Completes Comeback, Downs Iowa

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Iowa Cubs (0-2) led through six, but couldn't hold on as the Round Rock Express (2-0) executed its second-consecutive walk-off victory in extra innings. The Express worked a 4-3 win in 10.

Vimael Machin homered on the first pitch of the game to jumpstart Iowa's offense. P.J. Higgins followed with a double and the I-Cubs were able to manufacture another run with a wild pitch and a Phillip Evans sacrifice fly.

Starter Tyson Miller's first trouble of the night came in the second as a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bags with nobody out. A Stephen Wrenn single plated a run, before Miller helped himself with a 1-2-3 double play to ease the pressure. A groundout ended the frame to limit the damage.

The righty locked in from there and held Round Rock off until the seventh. Miller put two on to start the inning and was lifted for lefty Randy Rosario with no outs. A Jamie Ritchie single plated a run, before a groundout from Ronnie Dawson scored another to even the game 3-3. Miller was ultimately tagged with three earned runs through six frames.

For the second consecutive night, the tie held and the game pushed to extras. After Iowa went down in order, Drew Ferguson walked to leadoff the bottom of the inning. A wild pitch moved the runner up, setting up Taylor Jones' heroics with a walk-off single.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Randy Rosario has spun 7.2 scoreless innings across five games.

- Iowa is 1-5 all-time in extra-inning postseason games.

- Vimael Machin went 2-for-4 with a home run and one walk.

Iowa returns to Principal Park tomorrow. Games 3-5 of the best-of-five series will be played Friday-Sunday at Principal Park. Friday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a rally towel and fireworks will follow the contest. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

