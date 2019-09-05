Ponce de Leon Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Month

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Memphis Redbirds outfielder pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon has been named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for August, the league announced Thursday.

Ponce de Leon went a perfect 4-0 in his five starts during the month, while posting a 0.93 ERA (3 ER/29.0 IP). The right-hander had a 27-inning scoreless streak to begin the month and had back-to-back 7.0 shutout outings on August 9 and 11. In his five starts, he whiffed 39 batters compared to 13 walks. He also held opponents to a .131 average (13-for-99) and allowed two hits or fewer in each of his starts.

The 27-year-old began the month by tossing 4.0 no-hit innings against El Paso on August 4 in Memphis' 2-0 victory. The Redbirds held the Chihuahuas to just one hit in the contest and it was the club's first one-hit effort since July 15, 2018, a game in which Ponce de Leon tossed a complete-game one-hitter.

Then in his second start of the month on August 9 at Sacramento, he fanned 11 batters, issued no walks and allowed just two hits during the Redbirds' 15-0 victory over the River Cats. That outing helped him to earn Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors for August 5-11.

He followed up that performance with 7.0 more scoreless innings on August 15 vs. Iowa, allowing just two hits again while striking out nine in Memphis' 5-0 win.

Ponce de Leon becomes the first Redbird this season to win PCL Player of the Month honors. He also become the first Redbird to win the award since Adolis Garcia in August of 2018. Pitchers Austin Gomber and Jake Woodford were also honored by the league this season, winning PCL Pitcher of the Week in April and June respectively.

Although the Redbirds' season is over, AutoZone Park will host the Triple-A National Championship Game presented by Ephesus Sports Lighting on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The Pacific Coast League and International League playoffs begin this week, with the league champions facing off in Memphis in a one-game, winner-take-all showdown for Triple-A supremacy.

