Charlotte Independence vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence YouTube Video







Jayden Onen scored the lone goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 74th minute to earn FC Naples a 1-0 win over the Charlotte Independence in the first-ever meeting between the sides at American Legion Memorial Stadium, extending the visitors' unbeaten streak to 10 matches and placing them in the top three of the standings.







