Charleston Dirty Birds Announce Women Making a Difference Night

July 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV - July 12, 2024) - The Charleston Dirty Birds are excited to announce the annual Women Making a Difference Night, taking place on Thursday, July 25th. This special event, titled "Empower Her: Stepping Up to the Plate," is an evening filled with resources, community partnerships, and educational opportunities designed to inspire and empower young women to make a positive impact in their communities.

The evening will feature an empowerment panel beginning at 5:15 PM, showcasing distinguished speakers including:

- Jamie Tridico, owner of Advanced Physical Therapy in Charleston, WV

- Lindsey D. C. McIntosh, Esq., General Counsel for the Kanawha County Board of Education

- Jessica Hudson, Executive Director of Dress for Success of the River Cities

- Jill Gearin, the first female play-by-play announcer for the Charleston Dirty Birds

Becky Ceperley, City of Charleston Councilperson, will introduce the empowerment panel, which will be moderated by Morgan Robinson, Owner and Chief Marketing Officer of Focus Marketing Company. The event will conclude with inspiring remarks from Mayor Amy Goodwin, reinforcing the evening's theme of empowerment and community leadership.

In addition to the panel, the event will celebrate an "All-Star" team, presented by Spa Bliss, made up of women in leadership throughout the community. These unsung heroes are highlighted for their contributions to making our area a wonderful place to live, work, learn, and play.

Women Making a Difference Night focuses on empowering the next generation of leaders while celebrating those women who have paved the way for future females. Whether it's on the field, in the community, in the boardroom, or at home, this event recognizes the achievements and potential of women everywhere.

Join us for an inspiring and empowering evening at the Charleston Dirty Birds stadium. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit our website at www.charlestondirtybirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.