Corcino Silences Stormers in Dominant Start

July 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Lancaster Stormers 2-0 on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the third inning on a two-out RBI single up the middle by Ryan McBroom off Stormers starter Noah Bremer. McBroom added another RBI single to center field in the fifth, doubling the Ducks lead to two.

That was more than enough for Ducks starter Daniel Corcino (4-4) to earn the win. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out eight batters. Bremer (7-4) took the loss, conceding two runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings with two strikeouts. Ramon Santos recorded his fifth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out the side.

McBroom led the Ducks offensively with two hits and two RBIs. Jackie Bradley Jr. added two hits and a run, while Manuel Geraldo had two hits. Corcino, Nick Tropeano and Santos combined to allow just two hits and three walks while striking out 14 batters.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (2-3, 4.20) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers righty Matt Swarmer (0-1, 9.20).

