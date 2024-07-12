Ducks' Pitching Stellar In Shutout

July 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Three Long Island right-handers combined to strike out 14 and limit the Lancaster Stormers to two hits as the Ducks captured the opener of a three-game series, 2-0, Friday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

For the evening, Lancaster did not manage to advance a runner beyond second base and only had multiple runners aboard only one time. Only six men reached overall, three on walks and one hit by a pitch.

Thirteen days after the Stormers reached Daniel Corcino for 14 hits and 10 runs in four innings, the Azua, DR native got his revenge. Corcino (4-4) checked Lancaster on two hits and a walk while fanning eight. He was followed into the game by Major League veteran Nick Tropeano, who walked one and struck out three over the next two innings. Ramon Santos walked Niko Hulsizer on a full count pitch to open the ninth before whiffing three in a row for his fifth save.

Long Island and numerous chances off starter Noah Bremer (7-4), leaving seven runners aboard over the first five innings. Only first baseman Ryan McBroom cashed in on the opportunities.

In the third, Jackie Bradley, Jr. led off with a single through the right side with one out. Frank Schwindel's high hopper to third moved the runner to second. McBroom singled into center to score Bradley with the game's first run.

Nick Heath walked to start the fifth. He got to second on a grounder by Bradley and to third on a single to left by Schwindel. McBroom again picked up the run with a single.

Bremer lasted five on eight hits and three walks. Lancaster's bullpen recorded four shutout innings afterward on two hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

Matt Swarmer (0-1) will take the mound for Lancaster on Saturday evening against lefty Mike Montgomery (2-3). Fireworks will follow. Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Shawon Dunston, Jr. had the first of Lancaster's two hits, a single in the third, to extend a hitting streak to eight games... The other was a double by Isan Diaz in the sixth... Dunston also stole his 32nd base of the season...Bremer failed to throw his seventh straight quality start but lasted at least five innings for the 12th consecutive start...With Jack Conley hurt and Chris Proctor at a funeral, the Stormers had 23-year old Staten Island native David Melfi behind the plate...He had been released by the FerryHawks following the Thursday morning game at Clipper Magazine Stadium and signed with the Stormers on Friday...Melfi threw out the first two Ducks who tried to run on him.

Subject: LI 2, Lan 0 (box)

Game Date: 07/12/2024

Long Island Ducks 2 AT Lancaster Stormers 0

YTD YTD

Long Island AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Heath, N LF 2 1 0 0 .273 Dues, D 2B 4 0 0 0 .337

Bradley Jr, J CF 5 1 2 0 .394 Diaz, I SS 4 0 1 0 .270

Schwindel, F DH 4 0 1 0 .357 Hulsizer, N CF 2 0 0 0 .313

McBroom, R 1B 4 0 2 2 .273 Martin, M DH 3 0 0 0 .378

Castillo, I 2B 4 0 0 0 .288 Howard, G RF 4 0 0 0 .291

Antonini, A C 4 0 1 0 .278 Carpenter, J 1B 4 0 0 0 .278

Encarnacion, J RF 4 0 1 0 .230 Dunston Jr., S LF 2 0 1 0 .304

Geraldo, M SS 4 0 2 0 .262 Loehr, T 3B 3 0 0 0 .254

Racusin, Z 3B 4 0 1 0 .308 Melfi, D C 3 0 0 0 .000

35 2 10 2 29 0 2 0

Long Island 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 10 0

Lancaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 0

2B--Bradley Jr, J CF (12), Diaz, I SS (6). RBI--McBroom, R 1B 2 (32),

TOTALS 2 (0). HP--Hulsizer, N CF (4). SB--Heath, N LF (4), Geraldo, M SS

(8), Dunston Jr., S LF (32). CS--Heath, N LF (3), Encarnacion, J RF (3).

LOB--Long Island 10, Lancaster 6.

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Long Island

Corcino, D (W,4-4) 6.0 2 0 0 1 8 0 5.01

Tropeano, N 2.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 14.40

Santos, R (S,5) 1.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0.66

9 2 0 0 3 14 0

Lancaster

Bremer, N (L,7-4) 5.0 8 2 2 3 2 0 4.39

Moore, S 1.1 1 0 0 0 2 0 8.46

Stuka, T 1.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 4.13

Rees, J 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 7.50

9 10 2 2 4 8 0

HB--Corcino, D (4). SO--Heath, N 2, Schwindel, F, McBroom, R, Encarnacion,

J, Geraldo, M 2, Racusin, Z, Dues, D 2, Diaz, I 2, Hulsizer, N 2, Martin, M

2, Howard, G, Carpenter, J 3, Loehr, T 2. BB--Heath, N 3, Schwindel, F,

Hulsizer, N, Martin, M, Dunston Jr., S. BF--Corcino, D 22 (301), Tropeano,

N 7 (28), Santos, R 4 (111), Bremer, N 24 (334), Moore, S 5 (45), Stuka, T

6 (113), Rees, J 4 (94). P-S--Corcino, D 106-61, Tropeano, N 27-16, Santos,

R 21-13, Bremer, N 97-59, Moore, S 22-13, Stuka, T 24-16, Rees, J 18-9.

T--2:54. A--4181

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Scott Hart, Field Umpire #1 - Bill Rush, Field Umpire #3 - Mike Williams

