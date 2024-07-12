Rockers Edge Legends to Close Series

July 12, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

In a close and intense game on Thursday evening, the High Point Rockers managed to edge out the Lexington Legends with a final score of 2-1, thanks to clutch pitching and timely hitting. The Rockers' Cooper Casad was outstanding on the mound, delivering eight innings of two-hit ball while striking out five, keeping the Legends' hitters in check throughout the game. Not to be outdone, Lexington's Dustin Beggs put in an equally impressive performance, pitching six innings of one-hit ball and striking out three.

The game's pivotal moments came late, with the Rockers making their move in the seventh inning Brian Parreira tied the game with a crucial RBI single, bringing the crowd to life. Next inning, Gilberto Jimenez delivered the game-winning hit, driving in DJ Burt, who had been a constant threat on the basepaths with a stolen base. The defensive highlight for Lexington came with a key double play that temporarily kept them in the game, but their offense couldn't muster enough support.

Brady Whalen and Pedro Gonzalez were the only Legends to get hits off Casad, with Whalen scoring their lone run. Despite Beggs' strong outing, he left the game without a decision as the offense struggled to provide run support. In the ninth, Dakota Chalmers came in to close things out for High Point, securing his first save with two strikeouts and ensuring the victory for the Rockers.

The Legends return home tomorrow, Friday July 12th against the Gastonia Baseball Club to kick off a new 3-game series. First pitch will be at 7:00 PM. Get tickets now a LexingtonLegends.com.

