Champions to Partner with CHEO for Champ's Birthday

July 23, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - Ottawa Champions mascot Champ will celebrate his fifth birthday with some very special guests.

Champ's Birthday Fundraiser for CHEO will take place on August 11, 2019 when the Champions take on the Trois-Rivières Aigles at 1:35 p.m. at RCGT Park.

Festivities will include a bouncy castle and face painting, as well as a number of Champ's local mascot friends, and a member of the CHEO community will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. CHEO will also have a table on the concourse for fans to purchase stuffed teddy bears.

Adult and senior tickets for the game will be $10 using the promo code "CHEO" and can be purchased here . For every ticket purchased with that promo code, $2 will be donated to CHEO.

Additionally, CHEO will be operating the 50/50 draw that afternoon, with 25% of the proceeds also being donated to CHEO.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.