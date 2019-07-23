Aumont Named Can-Am Pitcher of the Week

July 23, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





Dayton, Ohio - Ottawa Champions RHP Phillippe Aumont has been named the Can-Am League's Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 15-21, as selected by the league office. It is the second time Aumont has received the honor this season, also having been selected for the week of May 20-26.

Aumont had a pair of outstanding outings, beginning with a complete game on Tuesday in which he struck out a league-record 18 Rockland hitters en route to a 5-1 Ottawa victory. On Sunday, he allowed a run on four hits in seven innings, striking out seven and receiving a no-decision.

Currently, the Gatineau, Quebec, native leads the league with a 2.00 ERA, 108 strikeouts (35 more than any other hurler) and 85.2 innings pitched, is tied for the Can-Am lead with four shutouts, and is tied for third with six victories.

The 2007 first-round draft pick of the Seattle Mariners, 2019 is Aumont's 12th season in professional baseball. He made 46 appearances in the major leagues for the Philadelphia Phillies between 2012 and 2015. In addition to pitching for the Champions in 2017, Aumont has also played in the Seattle, Toronto, Detroit and Chicago White Sox organizations.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from July 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.