Champions Blow Three-Run Lead in 6-3 Loss to Aigles

July 6, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Champions blew a three-run lead en route to a 6-3 loss to the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Saturday, snapping a five-game winning streak.

Jordan Kurokawa (0-2) struck out five batters over six innings and walked three with two earned runs on six hits to get his third straight no-decision. Heath Bowers allowed two runs in the eighth, allowing the Aigles to take a 4-3 lead. Trois-Rivières scored two more runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Champions manager Sébastien Boucher said that Bowers made a couple mistakes but took the blame for leaving him in the game too long.

"I tried to stretch Bowers for two innings and we ended up paying the price," said Boucher. "I could have done things differently there and we could have stayed in the game and kept the lead."

Steve Brown's fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot over the right-field wall, put Ottawa up 3-0 in the third but the Aigles put up two runs in the sixth on RBIs from Michael Suchy and Raphael Gladu to cut the lead to 3-2.

Boucher said that Brown is a consistent threat at the plate because of the way he picks up on pitchers' tendencies.

"He goes up one inning and he sees something," said Boucher, "and then the next inning he makes the adjustments. Whenever he gets out, he talks about what he did and makes the adjustments quickly."

The Champions scored first when Leonardo Reginatto squeaked a single through the gap into right, scoring Maikol Gonzalez from second.

Kevin McNorton (6-3) struck out five for the Aigles, allowing three runs on six hits for the win.

UP NEXT: The Champions close out their series against the Aigles on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at RCGT park. Phillipp Aumont will be on the mound for Ottawa.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from July 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.