Cellys of Round 1: Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Ilijah Paul, Justin Rennicks, Dylan Borczak, and AJ Edwards had some acrobatic celebrations in Round 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.