USL United Soccer League Championship

Cellys of Round 1: Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


Ilijah Paul, Justin Rennicks, Dylan Borczak, and AJ Edwards had some acrobatic celebrations in Round 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 30, 2026


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