Cellys of Round 1: Prinx Tires USL Cup
Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Ilijah Paul, Justin Rennicks, Dylan Borczak, and AJ Edwards had some acrobatic celebrations in Round 1 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.
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