Celebrini, Hage Selected in First Round of NHL Draft

June 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Former Chicago Steel forward Macklin Celebrini was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft Friday. He became the second Steel alumnus to be selected with the number one pick, joining Owen Power, who was taken first overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Later in Round 1, former Steel forward Michael Hage was selected by the Montréal Canadiens with the 21st overall pick.

Celebrini and Hage are the eighth and ninth first-round selections in franchise history, with seven of those selections occurring in the last four drafts. They are the 57th and 58th players with Steel ties selected in the NHL Draft since the club's inception in 2000-2001.

Over the last four drafts, the Steel have had three players selected in the top three picks of the draft, Owen Power (1st Overall, 2021), Adam Fantilli (3rd Overall, 2023), and Celebrini.

In his one season with the Steel in 2022-2023, Celebrini owned the USHL spotlight, recording 86 points, the most by any U17 player in league history. Celebrini scored 21 power play goals, setting a new franchise record previously held by Matt Coronato (19). He was named the USHL Player of the Year, Forward of the Year and Rookie of the Year, becoming just the second player in league history to earn all three awards in a single season. He was also named to the All-USHL First Team and was a USHL All-Rookie Team selection.

"San Jose is incredibly fortunate to get Macklin Celebrini," said Steel Head Coach and General Manager Mike Garman. "Macklin is a dynamic threat at all times. He continuously generates scoring chances for himself and his teammates with a great scoring touch and brilliant playmaking ability.

"Macklin enjoyed a lot of statistical success with the Chicago Steel, but his work ethic, how he was as a teammate, and his investment in our program have all left a lasting impact, and we're forever grateful for the opportunity to work with him.

"This is another great step on Macklin's remarkable journey and we're excited to watch him elevate in San Jose as an elite player and even better person."

Celebrini just finished his freshman season at Boston University, winning the 2024 Hobey Baker Memorial Award, the most prestigious honor given to the top NCAA men's hockey player, becoming the fourth Steel alumnus to win the award. The Steel became the first team in USHL history to see alumni win the Hobey Baker in consecutive seasons.

Hage played his first full season with the Steel in 2023-2024 after missing the majority of his rookie campaign due to injury in 2022-2023. He ranked fourth in league scoring with 75 points in 54 games and led the Steel in points, goals, and assists. He became the eighth player in franchise history to score 75 points. Hage potted 33 goals last season, sixth in the USHL, and added 42 assists which ranked tenth. His 33 goals were the sixth-most in a single season in franchise history, and his 42 helpers rank tied for ninth-most in a single season.

On Thursday night, Hage received the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence at the 2024 NHL Awards, an annual award presented to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism.

Hage follows 2023 winner and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard, who was named the recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy Thursday, given to the NHL's rookie of the year. Past winners also include current NHL players New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier (2016-2017), who was drafted first overall by the Devils in 2017, and Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny, who earned the award in its inaugural season of 2014-2015.

"Michael Hage is one of the most exciting prospects in this year's draft," said Garman. "He's a rare combination of physical competitiveness and dynamic skill and is an exceptional skater with a dangerous shot and great hockey sense all over the rink. He uses his range to protect pucks and extend possessions and seems to elevate his game in the hardest moments.

"Michael has experienced significant adversity over the last few years, which only makes his success more impressive. He seems to get better every week and has a very exciting trajectory.

"Michael's growth on and off the ice is something we're incredibly proud of and we're thrilled to see all his work and perseverance be rewarded today. He's going to be a great asset for the Canadiens, and we're thrilled to watch his continued success."

During the regular season, Hage recorded the second-longest home point streak in the league, a run that spanned 14 games from Dec. 30 to March 23. He posted 25 points during the streak, scoring 15 goals and 10 assists with a +12 rating. Hage was named to the All-USHL First Team and earned USHL Forward of the Week twice during the season.

Celebrini and Hage were among ten players with USHL ties (Artyom Levshunov of Green Bay, Zeev Buium, Cole Eisermana and E.J. Emery of USA Hockey NTDP, Trevor Connelly of Tri-City, Sacha Boisvert and Matvei Gridin of Muskegon, and Dean Letourneau of Sioux Falls) selected in Round 1. The ten selections tied a USHL record for most picks in Round 1 of the NHL Draft previously set in 2016.

Rounds 2-7 of the 2024 NHL Draft will take place on Saturday, June 29.

