Hage Named 2024 EJ McGuire Award of Excellence Recipient

June 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - Chicago Steel forward Michael Hage was named the recipient of the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence at the 2024 NHL Awards Thursday night.

The award is presented annually to the NHL Draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism.

E.J. McGuire, who worked as the Director of NHL Central Scouting starting in 2005, was integral in putting the NHL's annual scouting combine on the map and building it to where it is today. Following a battle with cancer, McGuire passed away in 2011.

A University of Michigan commit, Hage led the Steel in scoring in 2023-2024 with 75 points on 33 goals and 42 assists in 54 games. Hage was selected and played in the 2024 Chipotle All-American Game in Plymouth, Mich., Jan. 24. The Mississauga, Ont., native who was named All-USHL First Team this year and ranked fourrth in the league in scoring, had a five-point night in a 9-7 win over the Madison Capitols Nov. 10.

Rated #10 in the final NHLCS Draft rankings, Hage is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Hage is the second player with USHL lineage to win the award with Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, who played in the USHL with USA Hockey NTDP (2020-22), winning the award in 2021-22.

The First Round of the 2024 NHL is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 28 starting at 6:00 PM CDT on ESPN.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.