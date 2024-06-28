Capitols NHL Draft Preview

June 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols are preparing for the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas this weekend. This year, seven players associated with the team have made it on the NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings, highlighting the strength of the organization.

Austin Burnevik, Forward - NHL Central Scouting: 113th, NA Skaters

Madison's leading scorer from the 2023-24 season leads the way for Capitols associated players heading into the 2024 NHL Draft. Scoring 71 points in his lone season with Madison helped him become the 113th highest rated North American skater accoring to NHL Central Scouting. He ranked as high as 80th during NHLCS's Midterm Rankings. Burnevik broke the record for Tier I single-season points and goals for Madison as his offensive upside is what would be the key factor in a team drafting him. Burnevik will be a freshman at St. Cloud State this fall.

Caleb Heil, Goaltender - NHL Central Scouting: 23rd, NA Goaltenders

After picking up a silver medal at the World U18 Championships with team USA, Heil was acquired by Madison via trade from Sioux Falls. Heil had a down season last year with the Stampede after a terrific debut season in 2022-23. The North Dakota commit was rated 8th among North American goaltenders during the Midterm Rankings by NHLCS but fell to 23rd in the final edition. If Heil were to be selected in the draft, it would mark the second straight season where an

incoming goaltender were taken in the draft for the Capitols. Heil is committed to North Dakota.

Alex Lunski, Forward - NHL Central Scouting: 196th, NA Skaters

A draft pick of the Capitols during the 2024 USHL Draft finds himself rated 196th among NA Skaters by NHLCS heading into the NHL Draft this summer. Lunski played the 2023-24 season with Minnetonka HS, alongside Stout. In 21 games, Lunski registered 29 points with the Skippers. He played 25 games in the NAHL this season with Chippewa recording 8 points. Lunski comes with a large frame at 6'4" and a hard skill game to bring to the table. Lunski played one season with Capitols forward Gavin Uhlenkamp at Chanhassen HS before transferring to Minnetonka. Lunski is committed to St. Thomas.

Austin Moline, Defenseman - NHL Central Scouting: 181st, NA Skaters

One of the most intriguing players in the NHL Draft for the Capitols is Austin Moline. A tall, right-shot defenseman is exactly what GM's at that level dream of and at 6'5", he fits that mold. Moline was selected by the Capitols in the 2024 USHL Draft after two seasons on the Shattuck-St. Mary's prep team. In his final season with SSM, Moline put up 41 points from the blue line in 71 games. The defenseman from Las Vegas, Nevada, the location of the 2024 NHL Draft, is rated as the 181st NA Skater according to NHL Central Scouting. He is committed to Northern Michigan.

John Stout, Defenseman - NHL Central Scouting: 165th, NA Skaters

After joining the Capitols following his high school season, John Stout was able to dip his toes in the water ahead of his first full season with the team. In 15 games, Stout recorded three points, including two goals, while holding a rating of +4. Stout was named the recipient of the Reed Larson Award, the top senior defenseman in MInnesota high school hockey. Since the award was introduced in 2013, seven of the eleven winners were selected int the NHL Draft. Stout is rated as the 165th NA Skaters according to NHL Central Scouting. Stout is committed to Minnesota-Duluth.

Drew Waterfield, Forward - NHL Central Scouting: 207th, NA Skaters

As another player with high upside due to his size, Drew Waterfield enters the 2024 NHL Draft as the 207th rated NA Skater according to NHL Central Scouting. Waterfield is listed at 6'2" and just shy of 200 pounds. The Illinois native spent the last four seasons at Shattuck-St. Mary's alongside Moline. In 71 games last season, Waterfield registerd 19 goals and 45 assists. He scored over a point per game during the 2022-23 season with the 16U side at SSM with 59 points in 54 games. Waterfield is committed to Yale.

The NHL Draft begins on Friday night with round one, and rounds two through seven will take place on Saturday.

