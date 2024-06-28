USHL Boasts 10 Selections in the First Round of 2024 NHL Draft

Including the first overall selection, former Chicago Steel forward Macklin Celebrini, who was picked by the San Jose Sharks, the United States Hockey League (USHL) had 10 players selected in the first round of the 2024 National Hockey League Draft Friday night at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev.

The 10 selections equals the all-time most ever players selected from the USHL (it also happened in 2016) and brings the USHL's all-time first round total to 133. This year marks the 16th year in-a-row with multiple first round selections and 20 consecutive Drafts with at least one selection,

Celebrini, who won the Hobey Baker Award this year in his freshman season at Boston University, was selected by the San Jose Sharks first overall and joins four other players with USH lineage as first-overall picks - Owen Power (Chicago Steel - Buffalo Sabres - 2021), Jack Hughes (USA Hockey NTDP - New Jersey Devils - 2019), Auston Matthews (USA Hockey NTDP - Toronto Maple Leafs - 2016) and Rick DiPietro (USA Hockey NTDP - New York Islanders - 2000).

One of the top point-producers in college hockey in 2023-24 as a 17-year old freshman at Boston University, Celebrini helped lead the Terriers to the Frozen Four while recording 64 points, including 12 power play goals and four game-winning goals, ranking second nationally in goals and tied for second nationally in points. The Vancouver, B.C., native was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year, named to Hockey East First Team, All Rookie Team and was the 2023-24 Hockey East Scoring Champion.

Celebrini played in the USHL in 2022-23 with the Chicago Steel where he the league in scoring with 86 points with 46 goals and 40 assists. His 46 goals were also a league high, as were his eight game-winning goals and 21 power play goals. Including a five-goal game vs. USA Hockey NTDP on Feb. 18, Celebrini recorded four hat tricks during the course of the 2022-23 campaign and in addition to being named All-USHL First Team, was USHL Player of the Year, USHL Forward of the Year and USHL Rookie of the Year.

Artyom Levshunov, a defenseman who played at Michigan State this season after spending the 2022-23 campaign with the USHLs Green Bay Gamblers, was selected second overall by the Chicago Blackhawks. A native of Zhlobin, Belarus, played for the Gamblers during the 2022-23 season. He led Gamblers defensemen in scoring with 13 goals and 29 assists for 42 points in 62 games. Named to the USHL-All Rookie Team and the All-USHL Third Team. Levshunov scored 9 goals and had 26 assists for 35 points in 40 games with Michigan State in 2023-24. He was named Second Team AHCA All-American, B1G Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman team honoree. He also earned a spot on the NCAA All-Midwest Region Team, was a Top Ten finalist for Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year honors and was a Hobey Baker nominee.

Going 12th overall to the Minnesota Wild was former USA Hockey National Team Development Program defenseman Zeev Buium. Buium, who helped lead the University of Denver to a NCAA national championship in his freshman season with the Pioneers in 2023-24, played two seasons with the USA Hockey NTDP, totalling 4-13- 17 in 55 games (2021-23). The Laguna Niguel, Calif., native was named a NCAA First Team Als-American after registering 11-39-50 in 42 games with Denver and helped Team USA win a Gold Medal at the 2023-24 IIHF World Junior Championship in 2023-24.

Sacha Boisvert, a forward who spent the last two seasons with the Muskegon Lumberjacks, went 18th to the Chicago Blackhawks. Named 2023-34 All-USHL Third Team, Boisvert had 36 goals and 32 assists for 68 points in 61 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2023-24. The University of North Dakota commit was an alternate captain for the Lumberjacks in 2023-24, ranked fifth in the USHL in goals and 11th in points and his 14 power play goals tied for third.

Trevor Connelly, a two-year veteran of the Tri-City Storm, was picked at #19 by the Vegas Golden Knights. Connelly led the Storm in scoring and ranked second amongst all USHL players during the 2023-24 season with 31 goals and 47 assists for 78 points in 52 games played. The Tustin, Calif., native finished his two-year Storm career with 125 point, the second-most by and player in franchise history. His outstanding play earned him a spot on the 2023-24 All USHL-Second Team. During the 2022-23 season he put up an impressive 18-game point-streak, the longest in franchise history. The 6-foot-one, 161 lb. forward has played for Team USA on multiple occasions including the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, World Junior A Championship, and the IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship. Following his junior hockey career Connelly is committed to play college hockey at Providence.

Forward Cole Eiserman, a product of the USA Hockey NTDP, went to the New York Islanders at #20. Eiserman finished the 2023-24 season with 24 goals and 9 assists for 34 points in 25 games in the USHL in 2023-24. He helped Team USA to a Silver Medal at the 2023-24 U18 World Junior Championship where he scored nine goals and had an assist for 10 points in seven games.

Michael Hage, a two-year veteran in the USHL with the Chicago Steel, was selected with the 21st pick by the Montreal Canadiens. Named the recipient of the 2024 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence, given to the NHL draft prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism was also named to the 2023-24 All-USHL First Team. The Mississauga, Ont., native who registered 75 points on 33 goals and 42 assists in 54 games with the Steel during the 2023-24 regular season, is committed to the University of Michigan. Selected and played in the 2024 Chipotle All-American Game in Plymouth, Mich., Jan. 24, Hage had a five-point night in a 9-7 win over the Madison Capitols Nov. 10.

The Calgary Flames selected Muskegon Lumberjacks forward Matvei Gridin with the 28th pick in the first round. Named 2023-24 All-USHL First Team, Gridin finished the 2023-24 regular season with a USHL-best 83 points after scoring 38 goals and assisting on 45 others in 60 games. Gridin ranked fourth in the league in goals and tied for fourth in assists. His 29 power play points ranked second in the League and his 208 shots on goal was fourth.

E.J. Emery, a defenseman for USA Hockey NTDP, was selected 30th overall by the New York Rangers. Emery, who was rated 39th in the Final NHL Central Scouting rankings received an invitation to this year's NHL Scouting Combine, and is a University of North Dakota commit. He helped Team USA earn a Silver Medal at the U18 World Championship this year where he posted 0-6- 6 and led the tournament with a +15 rating in seven games.

