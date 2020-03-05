Cederlind Shows off Strikeout Power in Spring Training

March 5, 2020 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Right-handed hurler Blake Cederlind is most known on Pirates social media this spring as the guy with long, blonde hair. But on the mound, he has made a name for himself with a heater that blows hitters away.

In four spring training outings so far, Cederlind has recorded seven strikeouts and no hits against the 14 batters he's faced for Pittsburgh.

During his last outing on March 2 at Toronto, the 24-year-old pitched one inning in relief and surrendered his first run (unearned) of the season. Cederlind issued two walks but also recorded two swinging strikeouts against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Rowdy Tellez.

The 2019 campaign landed Cederlind among Pittsburgh's top prospects entering the 2020 season, as he is currently ranked No. 25 by Baseball America and No. 28 by MLB Pipeline. His 2.28 ERA (15er/59.1ip) was the lowest of his career. Cederlind started the year with Advanced-A Bradenton, where he held opposing hitters to a .143 batting average (4-for-28).

The California native was promoted to Double-A Altoona after seven appearances with Bradenton and continued his dominant ways in the Eastern League. He went 5-1 in 31 games while recording another sub-2.00 ERA. Cederlind reached Indianapolis in late August and allowed three earned runs in 1.2 innings during his Triple-A debut on Aug. 22. He strengthened his command over his final two outings, allowing just one run each in two-or-more innings pitched.

His velocity plays at every level. With the continued development of his secondary pitches throughout spring training, Cederlind will be a strong asset to the Tribe bullpen in 2020.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.