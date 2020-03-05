Syracuse Mets Hire Evan Stockton as Broadcasting and Media Relations Assistant

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are happy to announce the hiring of Evan Stockton as the team's Broadcasting and Media Relations Assistant. Stockton will join Michael Tricarico, who returns for his third full season with Syracuse. The duo will broadcast Syracuse Mets games on The Score 1260.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to join the Syracuse Mets broadcast team," Stockton said. "The history of the organization and its broadcasters is second to none, and as a Syracuse University graduate myself, the chance to work for the Mets and with Michael is truly a special opportunity. I can't wait to get started!"

Stockton, who graduated from Syracuse University in 2018, spent last season with the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the Midwest League. He also has served as the play-by-play voice of the Auburn Doubledays (New York-Penn League) and the Chatham Anglers (Cape Cod Baseball League).

Since graduating from Syracuse, Stockton has been one of the television play-by-play voices of Western Michigan University and the MHSAA Basketball Finals for FOX Sports Detroit. He was honored as one of the Top 30 Sportscasters Under the Age of 30 in the fall of 2018.

"We have a great tradition in our radio booth, and we are looking forward to Evan following in the same footsteps as some of the best in the business," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol.

Stockton will work alongside Tricarico, who begins his third full season with Syracuse and his second season as the team's Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations.

"I have known Evan since our time together at Syracuse University and have seen his work ethic and broadcasting ability firsthand," Tricarico said. "The Syracuse baseball broadcast booth has a tradition of excellence that has been started and carried out by many of the best broadcasters of all time. I am looking forward to continuing that tradition with Evan."

The Syracuse Mets open the 2020 season on the road on Thursday, April 9th against the Pawtucket Red Sox. Syracuse's home opener is on Friday, April 17th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Tickets for the 2020 season can be purchased at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

