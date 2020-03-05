Syracuse Mets Extend Broadcasting Partnership with Cumulus for Next Three Years

March 5, 2020 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are continuing their partnership with Cumulus Media for three more years. The deal keeps The Score 1260 AM as the flagship radio station for all Syracuse Mets home and away games and includes coverage of the Triple-A All-Star Game and Triple-A National Championship.

Michael Tricarico will return for his third full season in the Syracuse Mets broadcast booth and his second season as the lead play-by-play voice of the Syracuse Mets. Tricarico also called games for Syracuse on The Score 1260 AM during part of the 2014 season. The 24-year-old from North Syracuse, NY is also a play-by-play broadcaster for Spectrum Sports.

Evan Stockton will join Tricarico in the broadcast booth this season. 2020 will be Stockton's first season with Syracuse. The 24-year old spent last summer as a play-by-play broadcaster for the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the Midwest League.

"We are so excited to be continuing this relationship with The Score 1260 and Cumulus," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "They have been a great local partner for us and a big part of our growth and success since 2014. Being on the radio was and is important to our fans, and Cumulus delivers for us."

1260 AM in Syracuse has a long and storied history of broadcasting Syracuse baseball games, dating back to the 1947 season when Leo Bolley and Herb Carneal called games during that season which ended in a 1947 Governors' Cup Championship. 1260 AM has also been the home of Syracuse baseball in 1952, 1953, 1989, 1990, 1991, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012, and 2014-Present.

"We are so proud to continue our partnership with the Syracuse Mets and the long heritage of broadcasting our local team," Cumulus Syracuse VP/Market Manager Beth Coughlin said. "Baseball and the radio is the perfect marriage!"

The Syracuse Mets open the 2020 season on the road on Thursday, April 9th against the Pawtucket Red Sox at 5:05 p.m. Radio coverage begins with the Syracuse Mets pregame show at 4:50 p.m.

Syracuse's home opener is on Friday, April 17th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Tickets for the 2020 season can be purchased at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or over the phone, 315-474-7833, during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

