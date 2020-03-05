2020 Pinstripe Pals Winners Announced
March 5, 2020 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, in conjunction with Maines Food and Party Warehouse, are pleased to announce the ten leagues who have been selected for the 2020 Pinstripe Pals program. Each of these leagues will receive a sponsorship from the SWB Pinstripes Foundation and a gift card from Maines.
The winning leagues and districts are:
Dupont Youth Baseball Organization
Pittston Area Little League Softball - District 16
Dunmore Missy League - District 16
Jefferson Township Little League - District 17
Valley Area Girls Softball League -USA Softball District 16
Western Wayne Little League - Eastern District 32
Hanover Area Youth Baseball
Harvey's Lake - District 31
Plains Little League - District 16
Greater Pittston Area Little League - District 16
2020 marks the sixth season of the Pinstripe Pals program. Each of the ten leagues selected will receive a $500 sponsorship to help pay for costly supplies, such as uniforms and equipment, as well as a $500 gift card to Maines Food and Party Warehouse, which can be used to help teams pay for items for concessions, thus raising more money for their respective league.
Each league selected will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade at PNC Field before a RailRiders home game and the opportunity for RailRiders assistance with league fundraising. Selected leagues will have a photo of their choice placed in the GuideRail game day program on your league's night and one of the teams in each league will serve as the "Field of Dreams" club on that night and take the field with our players.
For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.
