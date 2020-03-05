2020 Pinstripe Pals Winners Announced

March 5, 2020 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, in conjunction with Maines Food and Party Warehouse, are pleased to announce the ten leagues who have been selected for the 2020 Pinstripe Pals program. Each of these leagues will receive a sponsorship from the SWB Pinstripes Foundation and a gift card from Maines.

The winning leagues and districts are:

Dupont Youth Baseball Organization

Pittston Area Little League Softball - District 16

Dunmore Missy League - District 16

Jefferson Township Little League - District 17

Valley Area Girls Softball League -USA Softball District 16

Western Wayne Little League - Eastern District 32

Hanover Area Youth Baseball

Harvey's Lake - District 31

Plains Little League - District 16

Greater Pittston Area Little League - District 16

2020 marks the sixth season of the Pinstripe Pals program. Each of the ten leagues selected will receive a $500 sponsorship to help pay for costly supplies, such as uniforms and equipment, as well as a $500 gift card to Maines Food and Party Warehouse, which can be used to help teams pay for items for concessions, thus raising more money for their respective league.

Each league selected will have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade at PNC Field before a RailRiders home game and the opportunity for RailRiders assistance with league fundraising. Selected leagues will have a photo of their choice placed in the GuideRail game day program on your league's night and one of the teams in each league will serve as the "Field of Dreams" club on that night and take the field with our players.

For more information, please contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.