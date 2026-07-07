Cavan Sullivan Is HYPE for @ussoccer vs. Belgium!
Published on July 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union YouTube Video
#cavansullivan #philadelphiaunion #mls #worldcup
Check out the Philadelphia Union Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 6, 2026
- Messi and De Paul's Argentina Takes on Egypt in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Real Salt Lake Trades Colombian MF Nelson Palacio to Toronto FC in Club's First-Ever Cash-For-Player Deal - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Signs 15-Year-Old Defender Luca Antongirolami - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Announces First Team Technical Staff Changes
- Philadelphia Union to Host Houston Dynamo FC in Friendly Match
- Philadelphia Union Waives Defender Olivier Mbaizo
- Philadelphia Union and WSFS Bank Extend Naming Rights Partnership for WSFS Bank Sportsplex
- Philadelphia Union Launch "Soccer in Schools" Program as Part of World Cup Legacy Initiative