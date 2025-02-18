Cavalry FC to Host Edmonton Scottish United SC in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round

February 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC will host 2024 League1 Alberta Champions Edmonton Scottish United SC in the Preliminary Round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. MT.

Canada Soccer confirmed the schedule for the Preliminary Round of the annual "Battle of the North" on Tuesday, after the draw for the prestigious 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship took place in December 2024.

Cavalry has competed annually in the TELUS Canadian Championship - which sees the top men's professional clubs from the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Major League Soccer (MLS) as well as the champions of Ligue1 Québec, League1 Ontario, League1 Alberta and League1 BC compete to be named Canadian Champions, lift the Voyageurs Cup and earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Cavs made their deepest run in the competition in 2019, when the squad reached the semi-final round.

This year's preliminary round match will mark the first meeting between Cavalry and Scottish, which is making its first appearance in the competition.

The 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship will for the first time include a 15-team field. The seven Preliminary Round winners will advance to the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final stage where they will be joined by last year's champions, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who received a bye through the Preliminary Round. The Quarter-Finals will be played as a two-match home and away series in May and July.

The winner of the single-leg Preliminary Round matchup between Cavalry and Scottish will progress to take on either Vancouver FC or Pacific FC in the Quarter-Final.

All TELUS Canadian Championship matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. OneSoccer is available in 35 countries as an affordable streaming service through the OneSoccer.ca website, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and with the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices. It is also available as a linear channel on Optik TV (Ch. 980), the pay-TV service operated by TELUS, as well as on streaming service fuboTV Canada.

The TELUS Canadian Championship has long been one of the most anticipated events in the country's soccer calendar, and this year promises to deliver intense and exciting matches. Fans across Canada will be treated to fierce competition as teams look to claim the coveted title.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.