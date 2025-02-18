Kick off Date & Time Announced for Forge FC's 2025 Canadian Championship Preliminary Round Match

February 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC will host the TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round match against Halifax Wanderers FC on Wednesday, May 7, at 7 p.m. ET in Hamilton, Ont. The winner of the match will advance to play the winner of CF Montréal and Toronto FC in the Quarter-Final round of the competition.

Fans interested in Forge FC ticket information can contact a ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.

Fans can follow all the action live on OneSoccer, available on the  fuboTV  Canada platform, as a linear channel on Telus's  Optik TV  (Channel 980), as well as online at  OneSoccer.ca  and through the OneSoccer app. Fans will find extended coverage across Canada Soccer's digital channels on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube featuring the hashtag #CanChamp.

