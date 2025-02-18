Kick off Date & Time Announced for Forge FC's 2025 Canadian Championship Preliminary Round Match
February 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Forge FC News Release
Forge FC will host the TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round match against Halifax Wanderers FC on Wednesday, May 7, at 7 p.m. ET in Hamilton, Ont. The winner of the match will advance to play the winner of CF Montréal and Toronto FC in the Quarter-Final round of the competition.
Fans interested in Forge FC ticket information can contact a ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.
Fans can follow all the action live on OneSoccer, available on the fuboTV Canada platform, as a linear channel on Telus's Optik TV (Channel 980), as well as online at OneSoccer.ca and through the OneSoccer app. Fans will find extended coverage across Canada Soccer's digital channels on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube featuring the hashtag #CanChamp.
