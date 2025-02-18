Atlético Ottawa to Start TELUS Canadian Championship Campaign on April 29 at TD Place

February 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today learned the start date of their 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship journey, as Scrosoppi FC will travel to the nation's capital on Tuesday, April 29 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) in the Preliminary Round.

Atlético has competed annually in the TELUS Canadian Championship - which sees the top men's professional clubs from the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Major League Soccer (MLS) as well as the champions of Ligue1 Québec, League1 Ontario, League1 Alberta and League1 BC compete to be named Canadian Champions, lift the Voyageurs Cup and earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - since 2021.

This year's preliminary round match will mark the first meeting between Atlético and a team outside of the CPL. Scrosoppi FC, based in Milton, Ontario will be making their debut in the TELUS Canadian Championship after being crowned League1 Ontario Champions in 2024. Atlético Ottawa advanced to the Quarter-Final stage of the competition in 2024.

The top Men's Professional Club sides from across the country will compete in the annual 'Battle of the North'. For the first time ever, a 15-team field will compete for the honour of hoisting the Voyageurs Cup. The following Preliminary Round round match-ups are scheduled for April and May.

The seven Preliminary Round winners will advance to the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final stage where they will be joined by last year's champions, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who both received a bye from the Preliminary Round. The Quarter-Finals will be played as a two-match home and away series in May and July.

Atlético Ottawa's 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship, Preliminary Round:

Atlético Ottawa v Scrosoppi FC | TELUS Canadian Championship | Preliminary Round

Tuesday, April 29, 7PM | TD Place, Ottawa

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.