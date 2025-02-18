Pacific FC to Host Vancouver FC in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round

February 18, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC will host Vancouver FC in the Preliminary Round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship at Starlight Stadium on Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. PT.

Canada Soccer confirmed the schedule for the Preliminary Round of the annual "Battle of the North" on Tuesday, after the draw for the prestigious 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship took place in December 2024.

Pacific FC reached Semi Finals of this tournament three times in four years. In the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship, the Tridents were defeated by the Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Pacific knocked the 'Caps out of the 2021 tournament with an at home victory of 4-3.

This year's match up presents the opportunity to for Pacific to settle a score with B.C. rival Vancouver. This will be the first clash between the sides in the TELUS Canadian Championship.

The TELUS Canadian Championship sees the top men's professional clubs from the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Major League Soccer (MLS) as well as the champions of Ligue1 Québec, League1 Ontario, League1 Alberta and League1 BC compete to be named Canadian Champions, lift the Voyageurs Cup and earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship will for the first time include a 15-team field. The seven Preliminary Round winners will advance to the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final stage where they will be joined by last year's champions, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who received a bye through the Preliminary Round. The Quarter-Finals will be played as a two-match home and away series in May and July.

The winner of the single-leg Preliminary Round matchup between Pacific FC and Vancouver FC will progress to take on either Cavalry FC or Edmonton Scottish United FC of League1 Alberta in the Quarter-Final.

