Match Notes - Pacific FC vs Valour FC - Canadian Premier League 2025

April 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC takes on Valour FC at Starlight Stadium in Langford at 5:00 p.m. PT today for the kickoff of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) 2025 season.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's match up:

Match Storylines:

Season Opener: Pacific FC hosts Valour FC at Starlight Stadium for the home opener of the 2025 season in the Canadian Premier League. With a new campaign underway, the club is eager to kick off the season with a fresh blend of talent, including new signings Pedro Machado, Lukas Browning and Ronan Kratt. Alongside them are several key returning players, such as Josh Heard and Sean Young. Additionally, Pacific has re-signed fan favourites Marco Bustos and Kadin Chung during the offseason.

The Anchor: Goalkeeper Max Anchor, will make his debut for Pacific FC in the season opener. The 20-year-old Burnaby native, came through the Whitecaps FC academy. He spent 2024 with Whitecaps FC 2 and was then named to the club's senior roster ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. Anchor joined the Tridents on March 14 on a loan from the Whitecaps, and his addition will strengthen the squad's depth.

Ride the Wave: Pacific FC has a brand new ticket offer, Ride the Wave, to kick off the 2025 season. Here's how it works: participants can purchase a ticket for the home opener, and if Pacific wins or draws, they will receive a complimentary ticket to the next home game. The only way the ride ends is if Pacific suffers a home loss.

